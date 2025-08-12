The best time of the year is right around the corner. Week 1 of the NFL starts at the beginning of September, with football being played every weekend until the Super Bowl in February.

Fantasy football is as big as it has ever been. With the plethora of NFL stars on both sides of the ball, NFL fans are interested in joining multiple leagues per season for a chance at glory.

ESPN's Field Yates is known for his love for the sport of football, but even more so, fantasy football. He is an NFL Insider and hosts the daily/weekly fantasy football show with others. There aren't many people in the world who know more about fantasy football than he and Mathew Berry.

As many do, Yates believes Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will be QB1 once again in 2025-26.

“Yeah, it's Lamar Jackson,” Yates said. “There is a great tier of quarterbacks for fantasy this year, but Lamar, who had 14 games with 20 or more fantasy points last season, was the most in the NFL. Jackson had 41 passing touchdowns last year. We know he has it in him to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. He is statistically the greatest running quarterback in NFL history, and for fantasy football, rushing QBs are a cheat code.”

Lamar Jackson headlines an elite list of quarterbacks who will be drafted early. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, and Jalen Hurts are all names who could finish in the top three in fantasy points for QBs. However, known have the ability to run like Jackson can. Daniels is close, but has a gigantic mountain to climb to even be compared to Lamar Jackson.

If it wasn't for Cincinnati Bengals' receiver Ja'Marr Chase's insane season one year ago, Jackson may have won the NFL fantasy MVP award.

Jackson and the Ravens take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football on September 7.