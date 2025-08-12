With Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson working in the preseason to prepare for the start of a crucial regular season, there is some talk around the league that is concerned about the young quarterback. While Williams sat for the Bears in the preseason opening 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins, fans might want to see him improve badly after reading some of these comments.

The Athletic released their NFL quarterback tier rankings for the upcoming season, as each player had some quotes from different head coaches, general managers, and coordinators around the league. Ranking Williams at 23, many echo the sentiment that Williams has immense talent, but there are some “alarming” aspects, as one anonymous head coach put it, like his processing.

“He is definitely [A-1] talent,” the head coach said to The Athletic. “I just think it's going to take him longer than Jayden Daniels. He is not playing fast right now. There is something there. His processing to me was alarming watching the tape.”

After taking 68 sacks last season, the aspects of playing faster and his processing need to develop desperately, though a general manager expressed how that could “come in time,” like with Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

“I think that will come in time,” a GM said. “Maybe it is a little bit like Josh (Allen) early in his career, where he has so much good other stuff that you will live with some negative plays, and as he gets more snaps under his belt, that part will come.”

Bears' Caleb Williams has signs that are “scary” to some around the NFL

As the Bears are hopeful Williams can take a step up in his second year in the league, the aspects he needs to improve on are widely known around the league, it seems like. But still, it is understood that the talent Williams possesses is elite, but one coach would say that there are also “signs and ability that can scare you.”

“You saw signs and ability, and I also think you saw signs and ability that scare you,” a coach said. “Nervousness in the pocket, inability to see and play on time. But I do not know yet if that was him or coaching. Parts of me wondered if you could get it done with this guy, but it's good enough to make you think you have a chance.”

Helping with Williams, there is hope that the offensive-minded coach in Johnson could help his development, providing him with a dynamic offense to run. Last season, in his rookie year after being taken with the first overall pick, Williams threw for 3,541 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Chicago opens the season on Monday, Sept. 8, against the Minnesota Vikings.