Jayson Tatum is watching his Boston Celtics play very well right now. It's urged him on to want to return and play this season; however, it's going to be a difficult path back, as he has not played since April.

Tatum joined The Pivot Podcast and talked about many things, like his injury, Kobe Bryant, and the Olympics. He wrestles with the idea of whether he should even return this season, but it has been something he has contemplated every day.

“That’s something I’m contemplating every day,” Tatum said. “More so about the team. If or when I do come back this season, like they would have played 50-some odd games without me. So they have an identity this year or things that they've felt that has clicked for them, and it's been successful, right? Third team in the east up to this point.”

“So there is a thought in my head of like, how does that work or how does that look? You know, with me integrating myself off an injury and 50, 60 games into a season, you know, obviously could be some challenges, and it's a thought like, damn, do I come back? Or should I wait is something that I honestly recently in the last like two weeks or so kind of contemplate every single day.”

The Celtics have a great identity right now. Jaylen Brown is playing like an MVP this season, averaging just under 30 points per game. Joe Mazulla has his team playing fast, and the defensive identity is still there despite not having Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis on the floor.

The Celtics could be involved in some trades to improve the roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Although none would be better than Tatum returning to the court. The playoffs are two months away. If Tatum does intend to return, he doesn't have much time to figure it out. He must make his decision in the near future.

Tatum admitted that retirement came up as an option initially, right after the injury.