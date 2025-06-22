Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig gave a positive update on Jayson Tatum's recovery from a torn Achilles. The Celtics superstar is over a month removed from going down at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Tatum has a long rehab process ahead of him as Boston begins a very consequential offseason for the franchise's future. The face of the Celtics' franchise is still just 28 years old and very capable of making a full recovery from this setback.

Tatum is expected to miss most of the 2025-26 season; however, the six-time All-Star remains upbeat. In a recent interview with The Garden Report, Torrey Craig revealed an encouraging update after visiting his teammate four weeks into rehab. The veteran forward seemed upbeat about Tatum's demeanor throughout this process.

“Just to see him in good spirits — see him smiling, laughing, joking around — and just, you know, just have normal conversation. Talk about the offseason, what I’m up to, and uh, yeah, I just look forward to his recovery, the progress he’s making. And it’s always just good seeing him in good spirits.”

Celtics fans have to be fired up about this latest news. While the playoff exit against the Knicks was disappointing, the Tatum injury is the main reason this front office has several difficult decisions over the next few months. Boston is projected to be over the second apron again, and with new ownership coming in, the franchise might decide to get out of specific contracts to lessen its financial burden. The question is how much the Celtics could get back in a potential trade for Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday at this stage of their careers.

Holiday is still a very good role as one of the best defenders of his generation. But the two-time All-Star is 35 and currently on a deal worth more than $30 million per year that expires at the end of the 2027-28 season. Porzingis, on the other hand, might be even harder to trade, even though he is only 29. The center has had a productive career with the Celtics and was crucial to the title run last year, but is an enigma regarding his health. In addition, Porzingis was dealing with a mystery illness the last few months of the season, and there's no telling if he's completely recovered from that.

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown are also on hefty contracts, specifically Brown. Those two players are franchise cornerstones who should continue to be with the Celtics for the foreseeable future. Overall, it's not the end of the world for Boston. The roster around Tatum will likely be significantly different when he returns to the floor. Still, when the superstar forward returns to the floor, the Celtics will be back to their championship-contending ways.