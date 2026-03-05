The Edmonton Oilers recently traded for defenseman Connor Murphy in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. This move bolsters Edmonton's defensive ability on the backend. And it gives the Blackhawks a pick they can use in their rebuilding process. However, this trade may not be the only one the two teams pull off before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline passes.

The Oilers and Blackhawks are reportedly in discussion on a trade involving veteran forward Jason Dickinson, according to Elliotte Friedman. At this time, there is no indication that a deal is imminent. Dickinson does not have any trade protection in his contract.

However, this trade does appear to have a hang-up with another player. The current framework involves the Oilers acquiring Dickinson, with 50% retained salary, and another piece, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. In return, Chicago would receive winger Andrew Mangiapane and a protected 2027 first-round pick. Mangiapane has a full no-trade clause.

Article Continues Below

Dickinson is a reliable defensive center who isn't too far removed from a career-best offensive season. The Blackhawks veteran scored 22 goals and 35 points in 2023-24 for Chicago. Unfortunately, he hasn't come close to matching these totals in the last two seasons.

Mangiapane, meanwhile, has been a reliable goal scorer for much of his career. However, he has struggled mightily this year. He has just seven goals and 14 points through 52 games. Mangiapane was recently waived and is currently in the AHL. He is signed through next season at a $3.6 million cap hit.

The Oilers and Blackhawks are hoping to get this across the finish line. There are still some T's to cross and I's to dot, though. Fans should continue monitoring this situation as it develops in the coming days.