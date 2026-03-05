NFL free agency is slated to begin next week, leaving several teams to be proactive. The Pittsburgh Steelers are among them.

On Wednesday, the Steelers released veteran tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move will open up $7 million in cap space for Pittsburgh, which ought to prove useful next week.

Smith spent only one season in Pittsburgh, but struggled to make much of an impact. Despite playing 17 games, he caught just 38 of 54 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns. That was a far cry from his 2024 season, when he posted career numbers.

As a member of the Miami Dolphins, Smith turned 111 targets into 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. It appears much of that production had more to do with Tua Tagovailoa's willingness to throw over the middle. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle commanding so much attention on the outside, it left holes for Smith to exploit.

Article Continues Below

But as a member of the Steelers, there was little space to be had. Pittsburgh boasted one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Plus, the Steelers still have Pat Freiermuth and the ascending Darnell Washington at the tight end position.

While Smith will look for a new home, the Steelers turn their attention to filling holes through free agency.

Pittsburgh has plenty of work to do. One of the biggest questions is whether or not Aaron Rodgers will return at quarterback. If he does, he is going to need more weapons to help improve the offense. DK Metcalf is a serviceable WR1, albeit not close to elite. But there is very little else on the roster.

The Steelers also need help on both the offensive and defensive lines, as well as at cornerback. Of course, much of that will be addressed through the NFL Draft.