The Washington Wizards are going to be without Kyshawn George in the lineup for at least three weeks. It's said that he is dealing with an elbow injury that needs some time to heal.

Reports indicate that George, who is 22 years old, is dealing with a partial tear in his UCL in his left elbow, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. After sitting out for three weeks, it is said the Wizards will reevaluate George's arm.

“Wizards forward Kyshawn George has suffered a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow and will be treated conservatively. George will be re-evaluated in three weeks.”

The Wizards also provided their own injury update on the second-year pro. Washington claims the injury occurred during the club's 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 2.

“Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George sustained a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow on March 2 against the Houston Rockets. The injury will be treated conservatively, and George will be reevaluated in three weeks. Further updates will be provided at that time.”

With George out of the lineup, the Wizards will likely turn to Will Riley. However, Bub Carrington and Jaden Hardy may see some extra playing time as well. We'll know for sure when Washington takes on the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

George is slated to miss 10 to 11 games with this injury. That's roughly half of the remaining contests on the club's schedule. Considering the Wizards own a 16-45 record and are ranked No. 13 in the Eastern Conference, there is a chance Kyshawn George sits out for the rest of the season. Ultimately, it depends on how serious the injury is.