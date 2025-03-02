The Boston Celtics' backcourt has been fairly healthy this season, but it looks like they have suffered their first big injury of the year with Jrue Holiday. After missing their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Holiday seems to have a finger issue, but it's uncertain how long he'll be out, according to Celtics reporter Gary Washburn.

“The mallet finger Jrue Holiday is suffering is on his right pinkie finger. The finger is in a small cast and he does not plan on surgery. He's treating the pain but offered no timetable for his return. He basically said the finger is broken,” Washburn wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Holiday is one of the Celtics' best defenders, and losing him for some time would hurt the team, but not as much as people may think. The Celtics are still a pretty deep team and have a good lead on the No. 2 seed, but the hope is that Holiday doesn't have to miss much time.

Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum are good defenders, and there may be more on their plate now when going up against opposing teams. It'll also be interesting to see who will replace Holiday in the starting lineup, as they can insert Al Horford if they want to go big, or Sam Hauser if they want more shooting.

The Celtics are coming off a game against the Cavs where they led 25-3 in the first quarter and ended up losing the game. The Cavs will be the biggest threat to them as they try to make their way back to the NBA Finals and win a second championship in a row.

With no one knowing quite how long Holiday will be out, the Celtics will just have to do what they can to continue to win games and not fall off in the standings.