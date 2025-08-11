Despite some recent success against the Miami Marlins, it's otherwise been a disastrous season for the Atlanta Braves, who are all but out of the playoff race with less than two months remaining in the season. The Braves recently puzzled fans by largely keeping their roster together at the trade deadline despite widespread speculation that they may look to hold something of a fire sale.

Apparently, the Braves did try to move on from Marcell Ozuna, who is one of the many players on the team to experience a bit of a down year in 2025 and was recently removed from the starting lineup.

However, reports now indicate that Ozuna blocked those attempts via a clause in his contract.

“According to my source, they tried to trade him to 3 teams but he vetoed all of them,” reported Ryan Cothran on X, formerly Twitter (via Harrison Smajovits of Sports Illustrated).

Ozuna was expected to draw interest from a number of teams on the trade market this year due to his hitting power and ability to get hot in a hurry, but apparently none of the teams that the Braves engaged with were high up on his list of preferred destinations.

A rough year for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves stumbled out of the gates to an 0-7 start and things have somehow only gotten worse from there. While the team did climb out of that initial hole and eventually got above .500, that didn't last long.

A combination of regression up and down the roster along with untimely injuries and questionable management decisions have left the Braves far below where most fans expected them to be in 2025. Manager Brian Snitker is widely expected to retire at the end of this campaign, and it's possible that the Braves could look to make some major changes to the roster this winter.

In any case, the Braves now have a day off before hitting the road to take on the New York Mets, a team they have had a surprising amount of success against this year considering the two teams' respective records.

Game 1 of that series is set for Tuesday evening.