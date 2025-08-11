The Chicago Bears ended their first preseason matchup with a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins. With hype surrounding the organization since hiring Ben Johnson as head coach, many were hoping to catch a glimpse of quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday. Instead, the second-year pro never saw the field. ESPN's Adam Schefter shares his belief as to why that was the case.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Schefter claims that Williams, who is 23 years old, saw plenty of action against Miami during the Dolphins-Bears joint practice before the preseason game. Additionally, Chicago didn't play any of its obvious starters on Sunday, so it wouldn't have made sense to play Caleb Williams.

“The Dolphins got to Chicago last week on Wednesday, and they had intersquad scrimmages where the coaches can control that, and Caleb Williams got plenty of work against the Dolphins,” said Adam Schefter. “So if you're not going to stick out your regulars, and you're not going to stick out your first team offensive line. Oftentimes, you don't want to stick your quarterback out there. And I think Ben Johnson felt like Caleb got the work in a controlled environment that he needed to.”

Article Continues Below

It was just the Bears' first preseason game, so we should expect to see Williams on the field soon. He'll have another opportunity to prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign when Chicago takes on the Buffalo Bills on August 17. Considering that it will be the team's second preseason game, we should expect to see Caleb Williams participate in that contest.

Ultimately, playing time in the preseason doesn't necessarily matter for guaranteed starters. It's more of a chance for players fighting in positional battles or guys aiming to make the final roster. For someone like Caleb Williams, who is the starting quarterback, it's more of an opportunity to prepare.

