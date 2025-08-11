Penn State football has been living in Ohio State's shadow for the last 13 years. The Nittany Lions are just 1-10 versus the Buckeyes since James Franklin became the program's head coach in 2014, losing marquee matchups at both Columbus and University Park. Although teams are supposed to get a clean slate once a new season begins, it is hard to discount such eye-opening disparity when it comes time for preseason rankings.

Well, the AP Poll is not letting history influence its judgement, It slotted Penn State at No. 2, one spot above Ohio State. The Coaches Poll, which dropped last week, had the order reversed. Texas occupies the No. 1 spot in both lists, showing just how much faith the public has in Heisman trophy favorite Arch Manning. Nittany Lions fans can worry about the Longhorns later, though. They are probably just happy to see their team ranked ahead of the Buckeyes.

Plenty of fans will understandably wait to crown Franklin, senior quarterback Drew Allar and the rest of the squad, but many analysts believe that Penn State boasts the most well-rounded roster in the sport. Consistency and experience is vital, and this group possess both entering the 2025-26 season. Although the Lions recently watched All-Americans Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren head to the NFL, they will still roll out an abundance of returning talent.

Can Penn State football complete the mission?

Tantalizing running back duo Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 27 total touchdowns and more than 1,200 rushing yards last season. Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant bring the defensive pressure. And Allar is the X-factor under center, providing fans with some hope that a modern Penn State signal-caller has what it takes to lead the team to a national championship.

How he handles that pressure could determine if 2025 will be more of the same or a truly special campaign. Of course, no one will carry a bigger burden than James Franklin. When one thinks of the current culture in place, the 2016 Big Ten champion immediately comes to mind. A lack of signature victories unfortunately overshadows his fabulous 125-57 record. He can remove the “but” from the conversation this season.

Defeating Ohio State football in The Horseshoe on Nov. 1 could give the Nittany Lions the confidence boost they need to plant their flag atop the Big Ten, and then the entire FBS mountain.