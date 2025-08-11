Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a back issue that caused him to miss practice through training camp, and there was optimism that he would be on the field at the top of the week. That did not happen, as Stafford was seen in street clothes to start practice, and many were probably wondering what happened.

Head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters during practice and gave an update about Stafford and why he didn't return to the field, as reported by Adam Grosbard of LA Daily News.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford (back) didn't feel good this morning and the Rams decided to not have him practice, Sean McVay said. McVay added it isn't clear if Stafford will practice tomorrow if his back feels better in the morning,” Grosbard wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McVay was then asked if it was gameday, would Stafford be able to play.

“I don't know that. I think he still probably would be able to play, just based on how he feels,” McVay said.

At this point, it's uncertain when Stafford will be back on the field, and Grosbard asked McVay on if surgery was a possibility for the quarterback.

“That hasn't been a conversation that we've had. … I haven't gone down that road yet in terms of those types of conversations. That hasn't been something that comes up yet,” McVay said.

Stafford still has plenty of time to get back on the field, and the goal for the Rams was to be as cautious as possible with him. Over the past few seasons, they haven't worked him hard during training camp with his history of injuries, and the hope is that he's ready for Week 1.

With this latest update, it's hard to know if Stafford suffered a setback or they're just giving him some extra time until he feels close to 100%.