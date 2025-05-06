Boston Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly doubtful to return to action in Game 1 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks at TD Garden Monday night. Porzingis left the game in the second quarter and was later deemed questionable to return due to illness, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“Porzingis (sick) is questionable to return,” Winfield shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Latvian had zero points and missed all four of his attempts from the field in the first half before leaving the contest. However, he managed to grab four rebounds and record a steal in 13 minutes of action.

The 29-year-old Porzingis is among the key players the Celtics are counting on to provide significant contributions to the team, especially given his size, length and ability to stretch the floor as a perimeter threat. But first, Boston needs him to be healthy. He had an inconsistent showing in the first round versus the Orlando Magic, showing glimpses of the trouble he can get the other team, but simply was not able to do it consistently.

In five games versus the Magic, the former first-round pick by the Knicks averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while making only 35.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 11.8 percent of shots taken from behind the arc.

Porzingis only saw action in 57 games during the 2024-25 NBA regular season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 boards and 2.1 assists while posting a 51.6 field goal percentage. Injuries have been a problem for him in his NBA career, but when he's healthy and in form, Porzingis is a huge asset for Boston, which is seeking to repeat as NBA champions.

The absence of Kristaps Porzingis, who is in the last year of his current contract, should give the likes of Luke Kornet and veteran Al Horford increased minutes and more responsibilities on the floor against the Knicks. The Celtics also have Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman as options in the frontcourt, as they look to win the battle inside and contain New York star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.