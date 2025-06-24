With all the rumors swirling around Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis, the talk around the league could connect him to various trades. As the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, some believe Porzingis is next, but he took to social media to express his thoughts on his current situation.

Porzingis made a post to Instagram through the “stories” function on the social media platform where he said that he's “been feeling excellent all offseason.” The 29-year-old would also mention Tuesday morning how eager he is to play for his country, Latvia, in Eurobasket play, according to Noa Dalzell.

“Thanks for all the support and questions about my health,” Porzingis wrote. “I've been feeling excellent all offseason and looking forward to a healthy and strong European Championship tournament with my NT.”

Kristaps Porzingis shares on Instagram that he’s been “feeling excellent” and is looking forward to EuroBasket with Latvia pic.twitter.com/jfngv9DgE9 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Regarding his health, Porzingis' playing time in the NBA Playoffs was up-and-down, especially in the series against the New York Knicks, as he dealt with an apparent illness that held him back.

Some teams that are connected to Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis

Looking at the teams that have been connected to the Celtics star, the rumors have been building up, with some believing the team is looking to reconstruct their contract situations, with a lot of money owed to many players. Regarding Porzingis, Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” would mention how the San Antonio Spurs have an interest in pairing him with star Victor Wembanyama.

“The Spurs, sources say, have held some exploratory talks about trading for the 7-foot-2 center,” Fischer wrote. “That would certainly be a fascinating outcome for Porziņģis if he were to land with the on-the-rise Spurs alongside the 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama. As Monday night dribbled into Tuesday morning, I was cautioned that San Antonio, in the end, should probably be classified as an unlikely destination for Porziņģis.”

Another team that Fischer mentioned in the past was the Phoenix Suns, who have made headlines in trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, as they could use a big man.

“I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster,” Fischer wrote.

At any rate, Boston is looking to improve after a disappointing finish in being unable to make it out of the semifinals and the brutal injury to star Jayson Tatum.