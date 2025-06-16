The Boston Celtics find themselves in a unique predicament entering this offseason, one that is of significant interest to much of the NBA. They wish to simultaneously cut payroll and maintain competitive standing in the Eastern Conference. The best way to accomplish this challenging objective may be to trade center Kristaps Porzingis.

There is no denying the crucial role the former All-Star played in helping the Celtics reach the league's top-tier over the last two seasons, but he is arguably the most expendable member of the team's core. Porzingis will earn $30.7 million next season before becoming a free agent. His expiring contract figures to intrigue franchises that are seeking offensive versatility or willing to take on a sizable short-term financial commitment in order to gain long-term flexibility.

The Phoenix Suns fall somewhere between both categories, making them a possible trade partner. Apparently, they are already mulling over a Porzingis trade pursuit. “I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster,” The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported.

“Sources say you can likewise add Phoenix to the list of teams that had been hoping to elbow its way into Myles Turner's free agency this summer. We wrote earlier this week about teams such as Detroit and Atlanta that covet Turner but realistically concede that the longtime Pacers center is highly likely to re-sign with Indiana this summer after helping Indy reach the NBA Finals.”

Are the Suns a suitable trade partner for Celtics?

Article Continues Below

Assuming the Suns fail to gain momentum in the forthcoming Turner sweepstakes, the Latvian big man is a logical Plan B. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel highlighted the luxury tax obstacles that could complicate a potential Porzingis trade, which will likely require the front office to ship out Kevin Durant. Whether or not the Celtics can deal Porzingis and acquire the former MVP in the same move is hard to say, but they are surely considering all options.

Meanwhile, the Suns have to figure out how to avoid squandering Devin Booker's prime without recklessly absorbing another large salary. A Kristaps Porzingis rental may just be the most painless and practical avenue to take. He scored 19.5 points while shooting a career-high 41.2 percent from behind the 3-point line in 42 games last season, exhibiting great value before enduring a mysterious illness.

The 29-year-old (turns 30 in August) looked out of sorts in the playoffs, shooting an abysmal 31.6 percent in 11 games. The “background work” Phoenix is conducting on Porzingis ideally involves management inquiring about his condition. If the seven-plus-footer's health continues to be both enigmatic and concerning, then engaging in serious trade talks is probably imprudent.

There is seemingly nothing the Suns can do this offseason to vault into championship contention, but it is imperative that they position themselves for an eventual return to prominence. Hence, no stone should be left unturned.