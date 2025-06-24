With rumors swirling around Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis after the news broke that Jrue Holiday will be traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, there appears to be a roster reconstruction happening with the team. While people have been speculating where Porzingis ends up if the Celtics move on, one team that has been connected to the big man in the latest reports is the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Jake Fischer in “The Stein Line,” San Antonio is a team with an interest in trading for Porzingis, which no doubt would be an interesting move to pair the seven-foot-two player alongside seven-foot-five Victor Wembanyama. However, Fischer expressed that it could be an “unlikely destination,” though the team is looking for big men, whether it be via a trade or the draft.

“The Spurs, sources say, have held some exploratory talks about trading for the 7-foot-2 center,” Fischer wrote. “That would certainly be a fascinating outcome for Porziņģis if he were to land with the on-the-rise Spurs alongside the 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama. As Monday night dribbled into Tuesday morning, I was cautioned that San Antonio, in the end, should probably be classified as an unlikely destination for Porziņģis.”

“There has, however, been tangible noise about the Spurs looking at various big men with the No. 14 overall pick in Wednesday's draft … provided that they keep that pick,” Fischer continued. “There have even been rumbles that the Spurs hold interest in moving up in the lottery for a second turn, after the widely expected selection of Dylan Harper at No. 2 overall, to target size.”

Another team linked to Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis

As the Celtics star will be involved in trade rumors in the foreseeable future, it does seem that the Spurs could be an option, as Fischer states again, they are looking for more depth in the frontcourt, along with Wembanyama.

“It's noteworthy, no matter what the Spurs ultimately do, that they seem to be casting such a wide net to try to get larger in the frontcourt in support of Wembanyama,” Fischer wrote.

Another team that Fischer mentioned as being connected to Porzingis in the past is the Phoenix Suns, who just made headlines in trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, as they are definitely in the market for a center.

“I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster,” Fischer wrote.

At any rate, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.