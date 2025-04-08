Kristaps Porzingis loves watching the UFC. So much so that a moment that would occur there happened in the Boston Celtics' game against the Phoenix Suns on April 4.

In the fourth quarter with the Celtics up by double-digits, Porzingis absorbed an elbow to the face from a Phoenix defender. He had to leave the game to get stitches around the nose area, but before doing so, he raised his hands in the air that resulted in the fans giving him an applause.

Porzingis reflected on the moment in an exclusive with The Celtics Wire on Saturday, the day after. His comments show that he wasn't upset with what happened to him; instead, he embraced it as a cool moment.

“Honestly, all these moments I just go with the flow, I freestyle,” Porzingis said of his bloody exit from the game the night before. “With that moment, my teammates were messing with me because I love UFC, so me getting hit in the face, it was an inside joke almost. I was joking with my teammates first and the crowd reacted to it, and I embraced that energy, and it was a cool, fun moment.”

What's next for Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis embraces the idea of being a fan favorite, whether it's with his positive attitude or in-game moments that light up the crowd no matter what. This event during the Boston Celtics' game against the Suns is no exception.

Porzingis is gaining a lot of momentum to end the regular season as he maintains his health to the Celtics' benefit. He is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game after 40 contests. He is shooting 48.5% from the field, including 40.4% from beyond the arc. Taking part in eight of the Celtics' last 11 games, Porzingis is producing 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks.

Boston has a 58-20 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the Cleveland Cavaliers by four games for the top seed.

The Celtics will prepare for their next game, being on the road. They face the New York Knicks on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.