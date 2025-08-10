The FedEx St Jude Championship is the first event in the three-tournament FedEx Cup playoffs. After winning two majors, Scottie Scheffler came in as the top player in the standings, looking to double down. After Saturday's round, he was just two shots behind Tommy Fleetwood for the lead. But if Scottie Scheffler is going to win on Sunday, he will do it without caddie Ted Scott.

“Scottie Scheffler has turned to a tour chaplain as his caddie Sunday for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship when Ted Scott had to leave due to a family emergency at home in Louisiana,” the Associated Press reported. Brad Payne is the chaplain for several PGA Tour players, including Scheffler. And if this sounds familiar, it should.

“Scheffler turned to him as a fill-in caddie for the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla because Scott’s daughter was graduating. That turned out to be the day after Scheffler was arrested for not following police instructions during a traffic fatality investigation,” AP reported.

Payne was on the bag for the Saturday 73 that cost Scheffler a chance at the 2024 PGA. The No. 1 player in the world did not blame Payne for the poor round. Friday's arrest was enough to rattle him 24 hours later. Payne is back on the bag as Scheffler looks to continue another historic season.

Scheffler is going for his 12th consecutive finish inside the top eight, a stretch that includes all four major championships. Since joining forces with Scott, he has become the best player in the world and one of the best of his generation.

Scott has been on the bag for all four of Scheffler's majors and helped Bubba Watson capture two Masters championships. One of the most decorated caddies on tour will be missed on Sunday.