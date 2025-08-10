The Washington Commanders' offensive line got one man thinner since the team's preseason opening loss to the New England Patriots. Two days after the defeat, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that former Kansas City Chiefs starter Lucas Niang suffered a serious injury in the game and will miss the entire 2025 season.

Niang's injury is confirmed as a torn ACL, Quinn told reporters on Sunday. The injury will sideline the 26-year-old former third-round pick for the year.

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/YUgowoWaIP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 10, 2025

Niang signed with the Commanders in free agency after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Niang started nine games in 2021 and appeared in 33 total outings with the team.

Although not expected to start, Niang was supposed to provide depth for the Commanders at tackle. Washington is set on the edges after trading for Laremy Tunsil and drafting Josh Conerly Jr., but Niang would likely have been a primary backup and part of Quinn's rotation.

Niang's injury opens up another roster spot for Bobby Hart, Tyre Phillips and Foster Sarell to compete for. Hart and Phillips previously played for offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on the New York Giants.

Lucas Niang injury adds to Commanders' health woes

Niang's devastating injury makes him the second key player the Commanders have lost from their offensive line. Washington previously placed veteran Nate Herbig on the retired list after he shockingly decided to end his career just months after signing with the team in free agency.

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Commanders, particularly on the offensive line. Washington remains without projected starters Sam Cosmi and Brandon Coleman due to injury. Cosmi continues to rehab a knee injury while targeting a Week 1 return, while Coleman recently began missing practices with a leg ailment.

Washington also continues to practice without backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and starting wideout Noah Brown. Their defense is not without its own issues, but the Commanders have yet to fully practice with their entire offensive arsenal.

The team's biggest offensive absence continues to be star receiver Terry McLaurin. However, unlike many of his teammates, McLaurin's absence is due to a contract holdout, not a persisting injury.