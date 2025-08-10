The Green Bay Packers have very high expectations coming into this season, but the preseason didn't get off to a great start for Matt LaFleur and company. On Saturday night, the Packers took the field for the first time in 2025 but lost to the New York Jets in blowout fashion, 30-10.

While most will shrug this off as a preseason result that doesn't mean much for Green Bay's outlook this season, LaFleur isn't taking such a casual approach. He saw plenty that needs to get fixed on Saturday night and is eager to get back on the practice field to help correct the mistakes.

“I feel like a lot of these corrections, we can correct,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “But we have to be urgent and go do it.”

Jordan Love didn't play much for Green Bay in the opener but he was not very sharp when he was out there, finishing just 1-for-5 with seven yards. After he departed, the quarterback duties were handled by Malik Willis, Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma.

Rookie wideout Matthew Golden was targeted just one time, which he caught for seven yards. Starting wideout Romeo Doubs didn't record a catch on two targets, so there wasn't a ton for Green Bay fans to get excited about in this one.

Still, there is no reason to panic if you're a Packers fan after this performance. Green Bay didn't have its whole contingent of weapons available in this game and it's still very early in the year, still with nearly a month to go until the regular season gets going.

The Packers come into this season as one of the favorites in the NFC after making consecutive runs to the playoffs despite fielding one of the youngest teams in the NFL. Now, LaFleur and company will be hoping that they get some improvement from those young players who are starting to grow into their primes. If they can, Green Bay will be tough to top in a very competitive NFC North division.