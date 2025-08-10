The Green Bay Packers have very high expectations coming into this season, but the preseason didn't get off to a great start for Matt LaFleur and company. On Saturday night, the Packers took the field for the first time in 2025 but lost to the New York Jets in blowout fashion, 30-10.

While most will shrug this off as a preseason result that doesn't mean much for Green Bay's outlook this season, LaFleur isn't taking such a casual approach. He saw plenty that needs to get fixed on Saturday night and is eager to get back on the practice field to help correct the mistakes.

“I feel like a lot of these corrections, we can correct,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “But we have to be urgent and go do it.”

Jordan Love didn't play much for Green Bay in the opener but he was not very sharp when he was out there, finishing just 1-for-5 with seven yards. After he departed, the quarterback duties were handled by Malik Willis, Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma.

Article Continues Below

Rookie wideout Matthew Golden was targeted just one time, which he caught for seven yards. Starting wideout Romeo Doubs didn't record a catch on two targets, so there wasn't a ton for Green Bay fans to get excited about in this one.

Still, there is no reason to panic if you're a Packers fan after this performance. Green Bay didn't have its whole contingent of weapons available in this game and it's still very early in the year, still with nearly a month to go until the regular season gets going.

The Packers come into this season as one of the favorites in the NFC after making consecutive runs to the playoffs despite fielding one of the youngest teams in the NFL. Now, LaFleur and company will be hoping that they get some improvement from those young players who are starting to grow into their primes. If they can, Green Bay will be tough to top in a very competitive NFC North division.

More Green Bay Packers News
Packers logo in the middle with Matt LaFleur next to it
2 Packers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2025 NFL seasonTroy Finnegan ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Mecole Hardman (6) against the New York Jets during their football game on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
3-time Packers’ Super Bowl champion muffs key preseason opportunityEvan Dammarell ·
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) during Family Night on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers rookie Matthew Golden is turning heads at Packers NFL Training Camp with his elite hands and relentless drive to be great.
Packers’ Matthew Golden makes preseason impact after training camp hypeJaren Kawada ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a pass during the first day of training camp
Packers WR Jayden Reed gets important Week 1 update from Matt LaFleurBrayden Haena ·
Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) is shown before their game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Javon Bullard’s mindset ought to frighten opposing offensesJake Faigus ·
Manitowoc resident Nancy Beaulieu, known as The Cookie Lady in the Green Bay Packers community, offers fresh baked goods to players after training camp on Aug. 1, 2025, outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers star, NFL’s oldest living player, dies at 95Rishav Bhat ·