Jaylen Brown had some fun with the Orlando Magic before the Boston Celtics' 103-86 victory in Game 1 of the East First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

In 30 minutes of action, Brown finished with a stat line of 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-14 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Before the game even commenced, Brown had an ESPN mic on him for fans to listen to what he said pregame and in-game. The former saw him cracking jokes about the Magic, making references to the popular Harry Potter franchise.

“They the Magic but they know who really got the magic over here, no Harry Potter,” Brown said.

What's next for Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Considering how the result turned out for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown was well in his right to make quips about the Magic.

Aside from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combining for 59 points, Orlando was unable to have a balanced offense that saw multiple players have productive days throughout Game 1. Excluding Banchero and Wagner, the team shot 10-of-30 from the field, attributing to Boston's tough defense on their supporting cast.

Orlando did put pressure on the Celtics early on, winning 31-22 in the second quarter as they led by one point at halftime. Despite their efforts, Boston bounced back by making solid plays on both sides of the ball. Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday among others were active in the second half to propel their squad to victory.

Four played scored in double-digits on Boston's behalf, including Brown. White led the way with 30 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. Payton Pritchard came next with 19 points and three assists while Jayson Tatum put up 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Celtics will look to take a 2-0 series lead they host the Magic in Game 2. The contest will take place on April 23 at 7 p.m. ET.