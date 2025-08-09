The highly anticipated football game between the North Carolina Central Eagles and the reigning MEAC Champions, the South Carolina State Bulldogs, has been moved to a national ESPN broadcast. This shift is a major development for both programs and the conference as a whole, giving the storied rivalry a significant national spotlight. The two conference rivals, who are widely expected to be the primary contenders in the championship race this season, are now set to play on Friday, November 14th, at 5 PM EST.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 15th, but was moved up to be featured in the national ESPN window, a move that provides crucial exposure and prestige for MEAC football. The 5 PM start time, however, has become a point of contention for many fans, as it presents a logistical challenge. For many supporters who work traditional hours, getting off work, fighting Friday evening traffic, and making it to the stadium on time to catch the opening kickoff may prove to be difficult, potentially impacting game-day attendance.

According to FBSchedules, this pivotal MEAC matchup will serve as the exciting lead-in to the major college football game between Louisville and Clemson, which is scheduled to air on ESPN at 8 PM. Last year's game between North Carolina Central and South Carolina State had major implications for the conference championship and a spot in the Celebration Bowl. South Carolina State got off to a dominant start, but North Carolina Central, led by quarterback Walker Harris, fought back to make the game competitive. Ultimately, the Bulldogs, coached by Chennis Berry, won the game 24-21. Last year's matchup aired on ESPN2 on a Thursday night, which, ironically enough, was Halloween.

This year's game is also set to be a pivotal and is arguably the biggest matchup of the season, outside of the well-anticipated game between Deshaun Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets and Michael Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans.

