Don't expect Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce to be present at The Big Apple anytime soon.

Pierce remains active in his support for the Celtics, the franchise he represented from 1998 to 2013. He was a 10-time All Star and won the championship in 2008, landing on the All-NBA team four times.

Enjoying his retirement, Pierce watched the Celtics return to the mountaintop in 2024 as he hopes to see the same again this year. However, they face an obstacle as they trail 3-2 against the New York Knicks in the East Semis. They previously were down 2-0 after dropping the first two games at home, which resulted in a punishment for Pierce.

After the Celtics lost Game 2, Pierce did a 20-mile walk to the Fox Sports studio that lasted eight hours. His venture went viral on social media as fans credited him for owning up to the bet he lost.

Pierce collaborated with former co-star Kevin Garnett on an episode of the KG Certified Podcast on Friday. Garnett expressed interest in going to New York City, while Pierce showcased the opposite.

“It wouldn’t be cool for us to be at the Game?” Garnett asked at the 11:28 mark, which Pierce replied, “I’m not, especially not me.”

“We know Spree, we know Steph, we know Melo; We can’t go in the Garden and watch a game?” Garnett followed up.

“We can go in the Garden and watch a game. I’m just not going to be walking the streets,” Pierce answered.

What lies ahead for Paul Pierce's Celtics

It's a humorous moment for Paul Pierce to display, especially as the Celtics attempt a series comeback after trailing 3-1.

They emerged victorious by a dominant margin in Game 5, blowing out the Knicks in Game 5. Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Luke Kornet played critical roles in the win, as they look to even up the series at three games apiece.

Now trailing 3-2, they must maintain the ball movement and all-out effort they showcased on Wednesday and bring it over to Game 6. It will be challenging as the Knicks wish to return to the East Finals for the first time since 2000, making this game a must-watch for NBA fans.

The Celtics will prepare for a big road matchup against the Knicks in Game 6. The game will take place on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. If they win, Game 7 will happen on May 19.