With the Chicago Cubs preparing for the 2026 season, manager Craig Counsell seems to have a new plan for one of the team's former top prospects. However, the decision will force the infielder to make some big adjustments for the upcoming campaign.

Reports indicate that infielder Matt Shaw is going to get some work in the outfield for what might be the rest of spring training, according to Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM. Shaw, who is 24 years old, has played third base throughout his professional career.

“Cubs' Matt Shaw will begin playing more outfield over the next two weeks.”

Moving Shaw to the outfield creates some opportunities for him to potentially get more at-bats in 2026. The Cubs signed Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract this offseason, making him the club's new starting third baseman.

Shaw will have to adjust to playing in the outfield. But Counsell is likely making this change so he can still utilize Shaw's bat in the lineup. Whether he is serving as a designated hitter or stepping in as a sub in the outfield, we could see Shaw get plenty of at-bats throughout his second year in MLB.

Matt Shaw flashed potential in 2025 during his rookie year. He still has room for improvement, but the Cubs have to like what they saw from him. Matt Shaw ended the 2025 season with a .226 batting average and .295 OBP while recording 89 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

With this position change for the next couple of weeks, Shaw could challenge for a starting spot at some point. While Pete Crow-Armstrong has center field locked down, Shaw could push Ian Happ or Seiya Suzuki for playing time in left or right field.