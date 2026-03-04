The Pittsburgh Steelers face an uncertain future at the quarterback position. Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers warned the team against drafting a rookie quarterback despite not committing to returning for the 2026 season. The veteran quarterback made it clear that his stance has not changed during a recent interview.

Rodgers confirmed that he has not yet made a decision about his future on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

He noted that the Steelers have not given him a deadline to make a decision. Rodgers added “there hasn't been any contract floated in front of me.” Rodgers also said he is enjoying spending time with his wife.

The legendary quarterback played surprisingly well during his age 42 season. He logged 3,322 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the regular season. Rodgers led the Steelers to a 10-7 record, which was good enough to win the AFC North division title.

Rodgers is clearly still capable of delivering solid quarterback play, even at his advanced age. But that does not guarantee he will return in 2026.

Perhaps the addition of head coach Mike McCarthy could persuade Rodgers to stay. The pair were together for 13 consecutive season with the Packers, including one Super Bowl victory.

Rodgers only had good things to say about McCarthy during the same interview.

“Mike is one of the great guys in the league and just an absolutely exceptional human being with a huge heart,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had a lot of great years together, a lot of fun. You know, he just really cares about the players but he also holds guys accountable and creates a lot of structures and details in the process.”

Ultimately, the Steelers have nothing to do but wait on Rodgers' final decision. Hopefully it come sooner than it did last year.