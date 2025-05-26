The Dallas Mavericks may look to add a guard this offseason. At the very least, it seems as if Dallas wants to add another player with starting potential. With Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford already on the roster, acquiring another guard makes the most sense, especially with Kyrie Irving's injury to consider. According to a recent report, Jrue Holiday could be a trade candidate for the Mavs.

Holiday, who is currently with the Boston Celtics, is a reliable veteran guard. Marc Stein reported the Mavericks' potential interest in his latest article from The Stein Line.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract,” Stein wrote.

Holiday's contract would indeed make things complicated. Dallas would probably include PJ Washington or Daniel Gafford in a potential trade for the Celtics guard. The Mavs could realistically make the deal work, but there are other more affordable candidates to consider.

Chris Paul has been mentioned as a possible free agency option for Dallas. Stein also reported on the Mavs' rumored interest in Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.

Irving is expected to miss the first few months of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from ACL surgery. As a result, Dallas is looking for a lead guard due to his absence. The player they acquire doesn't have to be a long-term solution, however.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Mavericks focus in on acquiring a star-level player or if they end up being content to add a role player with the ability to start while Irving is out.

Jrue Holiday will be a player to monitor as the Mavericks prepare to build a true contender during the upcoming offseason.