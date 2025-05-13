The Boston Celtics' hopes of repeating as NBA champions are rapidly slipping away as they trail the New York Knicks 3-1 in their second-round playoff series. Compounding the crisis is the uncertainty surrounding Jayson Tatum, who suffered a non-contact lower body injury late in Game 4 and is awaiting MRI results to determine the severity.

According to Jay King of The Athletic, the Celtics could be facing a “greater shakeup than anticipated” if Tatum’s injury is as serious as feared. While speculation about roster retooling had already circulated due to looming financial challenges, a long-term absence for Tatum may force Boston’s front office to reassess its long-term direction more aggressively.

Jayson Tatum’s injury and looming financial pressure could force Celtics to rethink expensive veteran core

The Celtics are currently facing significant salary cap constraints. Retaining their starting five as constructed would cost the organization upwards of $500 million next season, once luxury taxes are factored in. Tatum is set to earn $54.1 million, followed by Jaylen Brown at $53.1 million, Jrue Holiday at $32.4 million, Kristaps Porzingis at $30.7 million, and Derrick White at $28.1 million.

Veteran big man Al Horford, whose $9.5 million contract expires this offseason, is also entering his age-39 season, while Holiday will be 35. Both players could be impacted by the Celtics’ potential decision to pivot toward younger, more cost-effective options — especially if Tatum’s timeline for recovery extends into next season.

Tatum’s injury now not only threatens Boston’s current playoff run but could also become a central factor in shaping the franchise’s offseason strategy. While the team has been among the NBA’s most consistent contenders in recent years, the combination of a potentially significant injury to its franchise cornerstone and an unsustainable payroll may prompt Boston to make bold decisions.

Game 5 of the Celtics-Knicks series is set for Wednesday night at TD Garden. Whether Tatum is available or not, Boston will be fighting to avoid elimination while its future looms increasingly uncertain.