The Boston Celtics are dealing with more than watching their consecutive NBA title hopes implode. Boston watched Jayson Tatum leave in discomforting fashion Monday during the NBA playoffs. The scene left Jaylen Brown shattered, then making a “tough” admission.

Tatum left during the fourth quarter with a painful injury. The Celtics star and world champion clutched his leg on the floor, showing visible pain against the New York Knicks. Multiple trainers helped him off the Madison Square Garden floor. Yet Tatum needed to be placed on a wheelchair and rolled into the locker room.

Tatum brilliantly scored 42 points before leaving with the devastating leg injury. That moment left many on the Celtics, including Brown, in a broken state.

“It’s tough. There’s not really much to say,” Brown said, per NBA reporter Jack Simone.

Simone added how Brown looked extremely distraught at the podium. Signifying how tough Tatum's loss is.

Celtics need Jaylen Brown to carry team post Jayson Tatum

Tatum received multiple prayers and well wishes after his injury. Names like LeBron James to even NFL star Patrick Mahomes sent out prayers online. Even Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau sent out a sincere message following New York's 121-113 win at home.

“I never want to see a player get hurt. He's been a great player and a great guy, too. I hope it's not a serious injury,” Thibodeau said via SNY Knicks.

Tom Thibodeau on Jayson Tatum's injury: "I never want to see a player get hurt. He's been a great player and a great guy too. I hope it's not a serious injury" pic.twitter.com/RYSCWqEdBu — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now Brown will likely need to carry Boston moving forward. And in the effort to keep its season alive despite now going down 3-1.

The forward scored 20 points in 33 total minutes. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Brown delivered more points than his Game 4 effort (19).

He also was the one who dropped this confident take after beating the Knicks. Brown stated “you gotta beat us four times” and added “there's a lot of basketball to be played.”

But now, Brown looked dejected along with the rest of the defeated Celtics. Boston heads back to TD Garden with its backs against the wall, and Tatum likely sitting this one out. Tatum undergoes an MRI Tuesday.