The Boston Celtics have been getting the job don emore times than not this season, and it's surprise to many people. After the injury to Jayson Tatum last year and the departure of other key players, nobody knew what the Celtics would look like this season. Now, they're one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and it's due to the play of Jaylen Brown, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

The Celtics will be facing the Indiana Pacers next, and Brown is listed on the injury report with back spasms. Brown has been relatively healthy this season, so this seems like a new injury for the Celtics' star.

Jaylen Brown's injury status vs. Pacers

Brown is listed as doubtful against the Pacers, which means he'll most likely be sitting this one out. It'll be up to the other players on the Celtics to get the job done, and with how the Pacers have been playing this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if they still were able to win.

Brown has been keeping the Celtics afloat this season, and he had an amazing December, where he averaged 30 points per game in the month. Outside of that, he's been playing well all season, and some have even started to put him in MVP conversations, including Draymond Green.

“He should just be talking about who’s the best player in the NBA right now,” Green said on his podcast. “That’s the type of basketball Jaylen Brown has been playing. I’m not sure how he hasn’t moved into top three of MVP voting.”

Before their Chicago Bulls faced the Celtics, head coach Billy Donovan shared the same sentiments.

“I got a lot of respect for Jaylen,” Donovan said. “He's obviously playing at, probably an MVP level, at least in consideration.”

Brown should see himself in MVP talks as the season continues.