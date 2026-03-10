The Chicago Blackhawks secured a dramatic 3–2 overtime victory over the Utah Mammoth at the United Center. However, the win was overshadowed by a concerning injury update regarding rookie forward Oliver Moore.

Head coach Jeff Blashill confirmed after the game that Moore will miss “significant time” with a lower-body injury suffered during Sunday’s game against Dallas, per a post on X by journalist

Mario Tirabassi. That is likely to result in the Mammoth clash being the last time Moore suits up this season.

With Chicago already operating with limited forward depth, Moore’s absence could force a roster adjustment, likely requiring a call-up from AHL Rockford to fill the gap. The Blackhawks currently have just 12 healthy forwards, which makes Moore’s injury particularly disruptive.

Regardless, the victory improved Chicago’s record to 24-29-11 through 64 games and marked the third win in three meetings against the Mammoth this season. The Blackhawks erased a one-goal deficit and ultimately won in overtime thanks to Frank Nazar’s power-play strike, which capped a comeback effort driven largely by Chicago’s young offensive core.

Nazar’s game-winner came on a 4-on-3 power play with 2:24 remaining in overtime. His ninth goal of the season also extended his point streak to four games.

The game also saw Andre Burakovsky snap a 19-game goal drought, scoring his 11th goal of the season late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The drought had stretched back to January 7 as he converted a rebound opportunity created by Connor Bedard.

Beddard recorded two assists, including the primary setup on Nazar’s overtime winner. He generated 11 shot attempts, five shots on goal, and seven individual scoring chances.

Andrew Mangiapane scored his first goal with the Blackhawks after his move from the Edmonton Oilers. The Blackhawks will take on Utah once again on March 13 in the second of a back-to-back.