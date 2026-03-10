Pool B has emerged as the “group of death” in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and on Monday night, Team USA and Mexico had to settle the score to see which team would take one step closer towards qualifying for the knockout stage. In the end, it was USA that came out on top, taking a 5-3 win over Mexico after withstanding their best comeback efforts.

The game had a big-matchup feel to it, as the fans in attendance at Daikin Park certainly were invested in seeing which team comes out on top. Before the contest even began, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who hit two home runs on the night to try and power Mexico's comeback efforts, even compared the vibe of the stadium during their matchup on Monday night to that of the MLB playoffs.

“You can't describe it. You have to be here to witness it. This is some of the loudest crowd I've ever been a part of and I got to play in the playoffs last year and it didn't even come close to this,” Duran told Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network.

Jarren Duran is a big-game player for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic

Duran certainly tried his best to give Mexico a chance at an upset victory over Team USA. The Red Sox star is on a roll, and it has to be very thrilling for fans of the Red Sox to see a few of their outfielders doing incredibly well during the 2026 World Baseball Classic, as Roman Anthony is also on fire for Team USA.

Mexico has to win their last pool play game vs. Italy to be in the driver's seat for a spot in the knockout stage, and with Duran playing his heart out, the smart money is on them to make it to the final eight.