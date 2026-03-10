It does not matter if he called it, but Preston Edmead made the game-winning three-pointer to lift Hofstra past Towson in overtime on Monday to advance to the finals of the CAA Tournament.

The game needed an extra five minutes to settle the score as the Pride and the Tigers exchanged crucial shots at CareFirst Arena. But the biggest one came from Edmead, who banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer with 0.3 seconds left.

With the clock winding down, Edmead looked at his coach, former NBA guard Speedy Claxton, for the play call. Claxton allowed him to go one-on-one, leading to the cold-blooded jumper from deep.

Claxton excitedly leapt on the sideline after Edmead nailed it.

A MARCH MOMENT!! PRESTON EDMEAD BANKS IN THE THREE FOR HOFSTRA! pic.twitter.com/PO223dNSLx — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2026

No. 3 Hofstra will play No. 4 Monmouth for the title on Tuesday. The winner will also get an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Edmead finished with a team-high 22 points, including two three-pointers in overtime. He also had three rebounds and three assists.

Cruz Davis provided support with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

With Claxton handing him the keys, Edmead has been nothing but impressive in his freshman year, averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, leading Hofstra to a 23-10 record and gaining them national attention.

For his part, Claxton is no stranger to the big stage. He helped the San Antonio Spurs win the championship in 2003 as the backup of Tony Parker. Claxton had his fair share of moments during their playoff run, including his steady performance in the title-clinching Game 6 against the New Jersey Nets.

Now, he is empowering Edmead and the rest of the Pride to do the same.