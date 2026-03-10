The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Sunday against the New York Knicks despite missing LeBron James due to injuries to his left elbow and left foot.

The Lakers hacked out a tough win, 110-97, to improve to 39-25. The Knicks were held to below 100 points for only the second time in 13 games, underscoring the Lakers' commitment to defense.

Marcus Smart personified the Purple and Gold's grit against New York. While he shot poorly with 1-of-10 field goals, including 0-of-5 from three-point range, he was a hound on defense.

Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Bresnahan stressed that Smart's value is not easily seen, but he can set the tone even without scoring. He registered a game-high plus-27 versus the Knicks despite making only one basket.

“Marcus Smart, 1-of-10, I don't even care. (Especially) when you're a plus-27 despite having a horrible shooting night,” said Bresnahan.

“Just super aggressive on his part, and that's why the Lakers went out and got him. They needed that toughness on the perimeter.”

Marcus Smart set the tone defensively in the win over the Knicks, finishing +27 🔒@mike_bresnahan breaks down his impact on 'Access SportsNet: Lakers.' pic.twitter.com/O8eoeYXjJx — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 10, 2026

Article Continues Below

The 32-year-old Smart, who also had three rebounds, four assists, and two steals, received flak after their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for attempting back-to-back three-pointers during a crucial stretch instead of giving the ball to James or Luka Doncic.

Smart, however, has never lacked confidence, even in pressure-packed moments. Bresnahan noted that the former Defensive Player of the Year has regained his spirit with the Lakers.

“He has stayed healthy, and I'm going to keep saying this because I think he's been this good for years. We just didn't get to see it in the previous two years. He was kind of toiling in Memphis (Grizzlies), and then he got traded to the (Washington) Wizards,” added Bresnahan.

“Good to see him healthy and playing like the old Marcus Smart on defense.”

The Lakers signed Smart to a two-year contract worth $11 million in the offseason. He had a slow start, but he has since carved out a regular starting role because of his overall impact.