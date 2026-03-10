Late in the Denver Nuggets' heartbreaking 129-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night courtesy of a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner, there was yet another tense moment between Nikola Jokic and Luguentz Dort.

Dort, while trying to get over a screen from Jokic, accidentally smacked the Nuggets star in the face. Jokic then fell to the ground and stayed there for a good while, and the officials eventually ruled that one a flagrant foul on the Thunder wing.

What made this interaction so interesting is that Dort had also fouled Jokic in flagrant fashion in their previous matchup. No Nuggets fan would soon forget how Dort seemed to intentionally back into the direction of Jokic to trip him up, which then triggered a near all-out brawl between the Northwest Division rivals.

But after the game, Jokic did not believe as though Dort crossed the line that time, unlike in the past.

“No, (he did not cross the line),” Jokic said postgame, via Anthony Slater of ESPN. “It was over since last time.”

Jokic is not the kind of player to harbor any grudges, and he certainly did not do so against Dort. Considering how heated games between the Thunder and Nuggets tend to be, this is just all part of competing against the best of the best.

Dort invited so much criticism upon him in the aftermath of his flagrant foul towards Jokic back in the Thunder's win over the Nuggets back on the 27th of February. But he apologized this time for hitting Jokic in the face, and unlike last time, this did look very much unintentional and simply an unfortunate result of him trying to get over a big screen.

The Nuggets star is letting bygones be bygones, which is the way to go, especially if they were to lock in and focus on actually getting over the hump that is the Thunder.