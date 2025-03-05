After back-to-back losses to the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics picked up a key seven-point win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Now, the Celtics will face a scrappy and surging Portland Trail Blazers team on Wednesday. The only problem is that Boston's injury report is lengthy, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown among the starters appearing on this list.

Since the All-Star break, the Celtics have been dealing with injuries to several key talents. In addition to Tatum and Brown, who are dealing with minor ailments, Boston has also seen Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday miss games.

Before Wednesday night's game in TD Garden, all five of the Celtics' starters find themselves on the injury report.

Celtics full injury report

There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding who will be available in Boston on Wednesday night against the Blazers.

Whereas Tatum is dealing with an ongoing right shoulder impingement that has him listed as questionable, Brown is also listed as questionable to play due to a non-COVID illness. Along with both Tatum and Brown finding themselves on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game, Boston may also be without Porzingis, Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

Porzingis and Holiday have each missed two straight games, and both starters are listed as doubtful for Wednesday night's clash with the Trail Blazers. Like Brown, Porzingis is on the injury report due to an illness, while Holiday continues to battle what is being called a right mallet finger injury.

The good news for Holiday is that his injury will not require any surgery despite his right pinky finger being casted for last several days. Head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters on Tuesday that Holiday went through his full shooting routine and workout during practice despite his doubtful status.

Boston is in no rush to get Holiday back on the court, especially given their status as a true championship contender yet again.

Porzingis has not played in back-to-back games all season. With the Celtics set to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, it's possible the Latvian big man could miss his third straight game due to his doubtful status.

White and Pritchard are listed as probable for Wednesday night's game. White has a lower back contusion he's been battling, and Pritchard has been dealing with left hip flexor tightness.

Some capacity of the Celtics' starting five will be available for this clash with the Blazers. Unfortunately for Boston, not all of their starters will play. With another game scheduled for Thursday, Mazzulla and his staff may look to get Tatum, Brown, and others extra rest entering the final stretch run of the regular season.

Blazers full injury report

The Blazers have won five of their last six games. All of a sudden, they are in the hunt for a Western Conference play-in tournament spot.

Chauncey Billups' young team has been locked in defensively as of late, as the Trail Blazers rank second in defensive rating since the All-Star break. Toumani Camara was recently named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month.

While Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant have missed several straight games, Portland has continued to push forward with their youthful core leading the way.

Once again, Ayton and Grant find themselves among five players on the Blazers' injury report heading into Boston on Wednesday night.

Ayton has not played since before the All-Star break due to a left calf strain, and Grant has missed three straight games due to right knee tendinitis. While the Blazers big man is once again listed as out, Grant is questionable to play.

Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III remain out for Portland due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively. Justin Minaya is the other player listed on the Blazers' injury report as questionable due to his two-way G League assignment.

Currently 28-34 this season, the Trail Blazers will look to keep their momentum going and pick up what would be their signature win of the season in Boston on Wednesday night.