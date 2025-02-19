After nearly two decades, it looks like Hitch is getting a sequel—but without its original director, Andy Tennant. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Tennant revealed that Will Smith’s production company is developing Hitch 2 without his involvement, despite Tennant having his own vision for a follow-up.

“I guess Will is developing a Hitch sequel without me,” Tennant shared. “I just found out about it three months ago. I had a really good idea for a sequel, and I was talking to an executive at Sony, and he said Will’s production company is developing a sequel. Hey, that’s Hollywood.”

Tennant, who helmed the original 2005 rom-com starring Smith, Kevin James, and Eva Mendes, stated that while he has no ill will toward Smith, their working relationship ended once filming wrapped. “I don’t have anything against Will,” he said. “He hired me to make this movie. It was not an easy job for anybody, but we went around the world with the movie. Even the hard times he’d always say, ‘Wait until the junket. We’re gonna go around the world with this’—and we did, and it was great. It was the most amazing trip I had ever been on. And when it was over, my time with Will was over. That was it. And I have never heard from him since.”

Despite any behind-the-scenes tension, one person is more than excited for a Hitch sequel: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Tatum, a known fan of the original film, even has a Hitch tattoo. He took to Instagram Stories to share a post about the sequel with the comment, “lol it’s up!! I need a cameo.”

A Sequel to One of Will Smith’s Biggest Hits

When Hitch debuted in 2005, it was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, earning over $371 million globally on a $70 million budget. The film also received mostly positive reviews, currently holding a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the film, Smith plays Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a professional dating coach who helps men gain the confidence to pursue women. His latest client, Albert (Kevin James), is a socially awkward accountant smitten with a celebrity. While Hitch successfully guides Albert, he unexpectedly finds himself struggling in his own love life with Sara (Eva Mendes), a journalist who isn’t easily charmed by his usual methods.

The Challenges of the Original Production

Although Hitch became a hit, Tennant admitted that making the movie wasn’t smooth sailing. Smith, who also served as a producer, had strong opinions about the project, leading to creative clashes. “We had our difficulties,” Tennant explained. “The movie I wanted to make and the movie Will wanted to make—neither one of those movies is as good as the movie we made together. It was a battle. Jada [Pinkett Smith] was a big help. She kind of seconded some of my instincts. There was a time during prep when I was pushing back. A lot of crazy sh*t that was happening.”

With Will Smith moving forward on Hitch 2, the question remains: Will the sequel recapture the magic of the original? And more importantly—will Jayson Tatum get his wish and land a cameo? Time will tell.