Following the Boston Celtics' 91-90 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the East Semifinals on Wednesday night, TD Garden had a strange event take place.

Shortly after the game concluded, the arena's officials had to evacuate fans out of the building due to a fire emergency. According to Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell, a security guard informed her and media that a fire started inside the building. Fred Katz of The Athletic provided his thoughts on the events.

“There is an emergency at TD Garden in Boston. Evacuating the building with fire alarms going off. They made an announcement not to take elevators. Quite the ending to the evening,” Katz said.

What's next for Celtics

The Celtics trail 2-0 to the Knicks after losing both games at home. What happened at TD Garden after the game was certainly a rough way to end the night for Boston fans.

It was brutal for the Celtics in Games 1 and 2 as well. Despite having possessed 20-point leads in both contests, they collapsed down the stretch as the Knicks fought back to steal both games and put Boston's backs against the wall.

The Celtics' signature of high-volume 3-point shooting has worked against them in historic fashion. They are taking a lot of shots from beyond the arc but are missing plenty of them in the process, setting NBA records they should not want to make.

Four players scored in double-digits on Boston's behalf. Derrick White led the way as he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 6-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Brown came next with 20 points and six rebounds, Tatum had 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday provided 10 points and five assists.

The Celtics will look to bounce back when they face the Knicks in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.