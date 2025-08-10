The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-21 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams was by most measures a typical August setback. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s squad stumbled early. The Cowboys gained just one yard in the opening quarter and committed 11 penalties. Backup quarterback Joe Milton showed flashes with 143 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. But the night mostly revealed growing pains that Schottenheimer insists must be corrected before the regular season.

The most telling moment came after the final whistle. As players and staff exchanged handshakes, Dak Prescott, who did not play as he continued his recovery from last year’s season-ending hamstring tear. Prescott lingered on the field with Rams owner Stan Kroenke. In a brief but bold exchange, Prescott told him, “We will meet you in the NFC Championship.”

For a quarterback who has not taken a snap since Week 9 of last season and whose playoff record stands at 2-5, the remark was more than preseason banter. It was a declaration of intent from a player still chasing the franchise’s first NFC title game appearance since 1995.

Dak Prescott has helped the Cowboys defy expectations before

Prescott has built a career on defying expectations, going from a fourth-round pick to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2022. He led the league in touchdown passes in 2023, but injuries and postseason disappointments have kept him from delivering the deep playoff run Dallas craves.

He knows the criticism that comes with the job, the 240 million dollar contract, and the star on his helmet.

“Nobody wants to win more than me,” Prescott has said. “I would bet on myself any day.”

For the Cowboys, his confidence could be the spark to turn August struggles into January momentum. While the Rams face their questions, including Matthew Stafford’s health, Prescott’s words set a tone that the NFC crown is the goal and not just the hope.

If that prediction comes true, this preseason loss may be remembered not for the scoreboard but for the moment the Cowboys' leader publicly set his sights on the biggest stage.