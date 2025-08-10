The NFL Preseason has started, and players are getting their first snaps back on the gridiron.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J, McCarthy played in his first game in 364 days on Saturday against the Houston Texans, and was honest about the emotions surrounding his return.

“It was just the journey that any injured player goes on to be back out there and doing the thing that they love,” McCarthy told ESPN after the Vikings' 20-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday.

“It just shows how much I care for this game.”

McCarthy tore his meniscus in Minnesota's 2024 preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and was forced to miss the entire season. His return to action was emotional given how long he had been out.

“McCarthy said there was “a little teardrop” during the national anthem at U.S. Bank Stadium before he took the field for a 13-play stint that cemented his return from a torn meniscus in his right knee that ended his rookie season,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote.

The Michigan product completed four of seven passes and totaled 30 yards. While he did not play for an extended period of time, McCarthy was able to show the sort of composure that is needed from a franchise signal caller.

“There was a level of composure and poise to how he ran the show that was exactly what I was looking for,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told The Athletic. “Now, we go back to work.”

The Vikings went 14-3 last season with Sam Darnold as their quarterback. Despite a strong regular season, they fell in the Wild Card round to the Los Angeles Rams.

The team will now hope that McCarthy can take over effectively, and be under center for years to come. He will likely start his first regular season game when the Vikings take on the Chicago Bears in Week 1.