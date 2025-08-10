One year after suffering a torn meniscus that ended his rookie season before it even started, J.J. McCarthy returned to the field against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback only played one series in the preseason opener, but it was more than enough to impress head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The Vikings played four quarterbacks, but O'Connell specifically “loved” a lot of what McCarthy did in his drive. The fourth-year head coach praised his signal-caller's decision-making and dual-threat ability. O'Connell was specifically fond of McCarthy's third completion, an 18-yard dart to Jordan Addison.

“I love the fact that we were able to hit an explosive play in the pass game,” O'Connell said, via ESPN. “I love the fact that we converted some third downs [and] I love the fact that on fourth down, he used his legs to ‘steal' one. And I think there's just a level of composure and poise to how he ran the show. That was exactly what I was looking for, and now we go back to work.”

McCarthy ended the game completing four of his seven pass attempts for 30 passing yards. He added one rush attempt for eight rushing yards. His lone drive ended in a 48-yard field goal from Will Reichard after 13 plays.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fluctuant preseason opener

It was an up-and-down day for McCarthy, who made a few highlights but also struggled with his accuracy at times. Three of his four completions were to Addison, who served as his de facto top wideout with Justin Jefferson sitting out.

While his connection with Addison was positive, McCarthy missed a wide-open Lucky Jackson over the middle of the field for what would have been a big gain. McCarthy also threw a few dangerous, high-risk passes that fell incomplete but could have ended much worse.

McCarthy sat after the first drive, giving Sam Howell, Max Brosmer and Brett Rypien some field time. Howell was given the most opportunities, completing 11 of his 13 passes for a game-high 105 passing yards. However, Brosmer threw the team's lone touchdown pass, a three-yard toss to Myles Price.

Although it was not perfect, it was overall a positive sign to see the former No. 10 overall pick back on the field. The Vikings remain fully committed to McCarthy as their long-term quarterback, and he continues to improve each day.