The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to pick up their second win of the season when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday at Barclays Center. Rookie shooting guard Drake Powell is questionable for the game due to a right ankle sprain.

Powell initially injured his ankle during the Nets' Oct. 22 season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets. The No. 22 pick did not play in Brooklyn's next five games but returned during a Nov. 2 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he re-injured his ankle on a non-contact play after four minutes of action.

Powell missed the Nets' last two games due to the injury. However, a questionable tag for Friday's Pistons matchup indicates that he won't be sidelined for an extended period.

Powell's return will add much-needed athleticism and defensive versatility to the Nets' rotation. Brooklyn holds the NBA's worst defense this season, allowing opponents to score 124.5 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 42.0 percent from three. The former North Carolina wing was among the nation's top defenders during his freshman season and was widely regarded as the best athlete in this year's draft.

While Powell is limited offensively outside of his three-point shooting, he excelled as a transition play finisher last season. His straight-line speed and above-the-rim finishing could provide a boost for a Nets offense that ranks dead last in transition offense. Brooklyn is averaging 9.3 fastbreak points per game, 2.3 points below the 29th-ranked Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nets will be without leading scorer Cam Thomas on Friday after he injured his left hamstring during Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers. Thomas strained the same hamstring three times last season, limiting him to 25 games. Terance Mann is probable for the Pistons matchup with left shoulder soreness.