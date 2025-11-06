Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's Indiana Pacers matchup due to left hamstring tightness. Thomas injured his hamstring early in the first quarter while attempting a step-back jump shot. He jogged gingerly down the court before requesting to be subbed out.

— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 6, 2025

The Nets promptly ruled the fifth-year guard out for the night. Thomas strained the same hamstring three times last season, limiting him to 25 games.

Cam Thomas ruled out for Pacers matchup after re-injuring hamstring

When asked about his hamstring struggles entering the offseason, Thomas called his injuries “bad luck” and said he wouldn't reevaluate his training regimen. Despite those comments, the 25-year-old underwent a noticeable body transformation this summer.

He said at training camp that he lost “a good amount” of weight, although the change was aimed more at how he looked than any performance issues.

“Just something I want to do. Just me being me… not really related to the hammies, Thomas said. “My last two years, I wanted to put on a little more weight, try the strong, bulky route. It was cool, but I never liked how I looked, honestly. The results were still good, but at the end of the day, it's about how you look and how you feel, so I feel like I look better and I feel better. We'll see how it goes this year.”

Thomas is in a contract season after signing his $6 million qualifying offer this summer. The former first-round pick turned down a two-year, $30 million contract from the Nets featuring a team option.

Thomas has put up big scoring numbers but struggled to maintain his efficiency or impact the game in other areas during Brooklyn's 0-7 start. He's averaged 24.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on .408/.356/.875 shooting splits.