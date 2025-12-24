Trade speculation surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks intensified this week after Bill Simmons revealed head coach Doc Rivers’ long-standing admiration for Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. The discussion emerged on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast as Milwaukee continues to explore ways to add talent around former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Simmons said Rivers has been a consistent supporter of Porter dating back to his time with the Denver Nuggets, where Porter played a key role on a championship roster but often operated outside the spotlight.

“I was thinking Milwaukee with him because I know Doc likes him. When Doc was coming on my podcast, he always thought Porter was underrated for Denver. He liked that he rebounded.”

Simmons expanded on why Porter’s profile could appeal to teams looking for upside without sacrificing championship experience.

“There’s a sense of like, it never happened for that guy and now he’s kind of shown like, well it never happened for me but I was on a team where I never had the ball. Like you could make a case for it. He won the title is the key thing for me. If you hadn’t won the title it would be like, I don’t know, it’s fun to be on a winning team, but he won the title. Now he’s proving, A, that he could. Again, small sample size but he’s at least shown it. B, I think he’s a really intriguing trade asset. Like I wonder if the Warriors have had a meeting about him.”

Michael Porter Jr.’s career year with Nets emerges amid Bucks’ expanding trade search

Porter, 27, has delivered the most productive season of his career since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason. Through 24 games, he is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three-point range in 32.8 minutes per game. Brooklyn has opened the season with a 9–19 record but has shown signs of progress, winning six of its last nine games, including a 114–106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

While Porter’s name has surfaced through Rivers’ connection, Milwaukee continues to evaluate multiple avenues. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel recently reported that the Bucks could reengage the Portland Trail Blazers in trade talks, potentially targeting Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III.

“Some believe the Bucks, who already have a working relationship with Portland dating back to their Damian Lillard trade, have a path to landing both Grant and Robert Williams III as impactful trade deadline additions to improve the team on both ends of the floor,” Siegel wrote.

For now, Porter remains a focal point of Brooklyn’s plans as the Nets conclude a two-game road trip Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20–10) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, sits at 12–18 after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 111–94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks continue a five-game road trip with Antetokounmpo sidelined by a soleus strain, beginning Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (14–16) at 8:00 p.m. ET. As the trade deadline approaches, Rivers’ view of Porter has added another layer to the Bucks’ evolving roster calculus.