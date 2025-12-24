Brooklyn Nets rookie Ben Saraf is attempting to find his groove in the G League. After struggling during two NBA stints early this season, Saraf is seeing extended minutes at point guard with the Long Island Nets. His latest performance could earn him another opportunity with Brooklyn.

Saraf scored 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from three while leading the Long Island Nets to a 116-97 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday. Jordi Fernandez offered high praise for the Israeli floor general after his breakout game.

“He was composed the whole game. Obviously, he scored 40 points, but he looked like an NBA player out there,” Fernandez said. “We watched the game and how confident he was, how he shot the ball, how he shot the three, and his just finishes around the rim. If he would have finished a few more at the rim, he could have scored 50. And those are the challenges. He's really hard on himself. And that's why Ben is so great, and he will be a great NBA player. But I was happy that he helped the team compete and get a win. That's got to be the main purpose, whether you play here with the Nets or in Long Island, is you want to help the team compete and then come out with a win.”

With Egor Demin recovering from a foot injury, Saraf started Brooklyn's first five games at point guard. However, after early struggles, the Nets sent him down to the G League before recalling him for another five-game stretch earlier this month.

Saraf has shown flashes of high-level advantage creation during his NBA minutes. However, he's struggled as an outside shooter and finisher. The 19-year-old has averaged 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 turnovers on .362/.250/.769 shooting splits across 10 appearances during which he played over 10 minutes.

His G League performance before Monday had also been a mixed bag. He had averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.6 turnovers on .397/.385/.750 shooting splits in 22.3 minutes per game across seven appearances.

However, on Monday, he looked every bit the player the Nets were overjoyed to land with the No. 26 pick.

“The shots were falling. I was able to get to the rim and make good decisions. I was really in the flow,” Saraf said. “The mindset [in the G League] is the same mindset. Just to go there and play hard. It's the same principles as here, just more reps. So I'm trying to take advantage of it.”

While Saraf is the most advanced self-creator of the Nets' rookie point guards, his three-point shot has been a cause for concern. After shooting 27.8 percent from three across four international seasons, Saraf has shot 27.2 percent during his NBA appearances.

However, he's shooting 44.4 percent while attempting 6.7 threes per 36 minutes in the G League. His six threes on Monday were the most he's ever made in a professional game.

“I started working with Dr. Love, Dave Love. He's really helpful. We changed a couple of things with my mechanics [since the summer]. I'm feeling way better with my shot,” Saraf said.

Following an up-and-down start to his rookie campaign, Saraf's 40-point showing offers a confidence boost as he fights for a spot in Brooklyn's rotation.

“I think it helps. Of course, to see the ball go through the net and really be able to get a lot of reps and be successful with them. It really helps,” he said.