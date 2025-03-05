Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell has reportedly expressed a desire to remain with the franchise following his return in a midseason trade, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Russell has embraced his expanded role with the Nets, where he has seen an increase in playmaking opportunities and a leadership position within the organization.

Russell, 29, is in his 10th NBA season and currently playing on the final year of a two-year, $36 million contract. He is making $18.6 million this season before entering unrestricted free agency. The veteran guard returned to Brooklyn in a late-December trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Nets acquired Russell and Maxwell Lewis.

Before the trade, Russell struggled in Los Angeles, averaging a career-low 12.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.3% from three across 29 contests. His role with the Lakers was often limited, contributing to his declining numbers. However, since rejoining the Nets, Russell’s performance has improved. Through 18 games with Brooklyn, he is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 38% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Russell’s playmaking surge Strengthens case for Nets stay

Lewis noted a significant increase in Russell’s playmaking, which has played a key role in his preference to stay in Brooklyn. His 8.7 assists per 100 possessions with the Lakers marked his lowest since his rookie season, but since arriving in Brooklyn, that number has surged to 12 per 100 possessions — by far the best mark of his career. With the ball in his hands more frequently and a clear leadership role on a rebuilding team, Russell appears to be enjoying his situation with the Nets.

Despite Brooklyn's rebuilding status, as the team holds a 21-40 record and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference, there is speculation that the organization may consider keeping Russell long-term. The Nets have significant cap space entering the offseason, but the once-anticipated 2024 free agency class has thinned considerably due to recent extensions. Initially projected to feature stars such as Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Brandon Ingram, Lauri Markkanen, Rudy Gobert, and Jamal Murray, the free-agent market no longer presents the same depth of high-profile options.

With limited star talent available, Brooklyn may see value in retaining Russell as a veteran presence who can help stabilize the team’s young core. His strong passing ability and ability to run the offense efficiently could provide the Nets with much-needed continuity as they look to build toward the future.

While there is no indication of ongoing contract discussions, Russell’s reported willingness to stay suggests that both he and the organization could explore a potential long-term fit. The Nets will have the flexibility to either retain him or use their cap space to pursue other options, making Russell’s situation one to monitor as the offseason approaches.