The Golden State Warriors have built a dynasty on roster flexibility and smart contracts, and Draymond Green clearly hasn’t lost sight of that philosophy. The Golden State forward recently chimed in on the contract extension given to De’Aaron Fox by the San Antonio Spurs, voicing measured skepticism while acknowledging Fox’s consistent talent.

Fox, who joined the Spurs at the 2025 trade deadline, agreed to a four-year, $229 million max extension set to begin in the 2026-27 season. That figure raised eyebrows across the league, with some comparing it to contracts reserved for perennial MVP candidates. According to an article by Sports Illustrated’s Will Despart, ESPN analyst Bobby Marks noted that Fox’s deal is in the same financial tier as Luka Doncic, despite Fox having just one All-Star selection.

“They're both in that seven to nine years of service range, four years, up to $229 million,” Marks said. “The first-year salary extension, which would be for the 2026–2027 period, would be between $49 and $51 million.”

Green, known for his vocal presence on and off the court, responded on the Threads app to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, who also questioned the Spurs’ decision. The Warriors forward used the opportunity to comment on the financial inflexibility such a move might cause for a rebuilding roster.

“Imagine the pieces you can bring in, in that salary slot, to help speed up a rebuild. One thing for certain, in the next 24 months, Fox will not be a worse player than he is today.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year’s commentary strikes a balance between recognizing the Spurs guard’s steady production and raising valid concerns about long-term roster flexibility. San Antonio already features a backcourt loaded with young, dynamic talent—headlined by Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper. Locking in a veteran like Fox on a max contract could either provide needed stability during the rebuild or limit the organization’s ability to develop fully around its emerging stars.

Still, Green’s perspective as a player who has helped construct and sustain a championship culture with the Warriors adds weight to his words. He’s seen firsthand the value of adaptability in roster construction, and his take may reflect how veterans view the balance between star power and team-building strategy in today’s modern NBA.

Whether the Spurs made the right call or not, one thing is clear — Fox’s deal has already become a hot topic, and players like Green aren’t holding back when it comes to discussing the ripple effects big-money decisions can have across the league.