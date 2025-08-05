How can the Los Angeles Dodgers get Mookie Betts out of his slump?

Could they move him out of the first or second spot in the order, deploying instead some combination of Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith, and Freddie Freeman at the top of the order? Nope, Dave Roberts has already shot that idea down. How about moving him back to right field, where he became an MVP and a nine-figure player? That appears to be off the table, too, even with Teoscar Hernandez struggling defensively at the position.

No, while the Dodgers appear flummoxed as to what the best course of action could be to save the season for Betts, fans in Los Angeles took it upon themselves to make a change and deploy a method successfully executed in Philadelphia with former Dodger Trea Turner: the standing ovation.

That's right, with a desperate need to get Betts back on track, Dodger fans came together online to try their best to inspire a change within the former MVP and stood 50,000 strong in Elysian Park to show off their support.

Dodgers fans orchestrated an ovation for Mookie Betts in his first at bat tonight to show their support during his tough season pic.twitter.com/MfnxoMwE59 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2025

Now, for fans at Dodgers Stadium and watching along from home, this was a pretty special moment, as it showed that LA fans really can come together for the greater good and are committed to helping their favorite team no matter how they can.

The moment lost some of its luster, however, when Betts didn't smash home a 450-foot blast or even get on base, but instead fly out to right field, playing his part in a 1-2-3 inning. Betts then returned to the plate at the top of the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and once again didn't get on base, grounding out with an infield hit before being thrown out at first.

Did the efforts of Dodgers fans go in vain? Or is he so down in the slumps that even some good old-fashioned fan interactions couldn't lift the former MVP's spirits? With at least two more at-bats left in Game 1 against the Cards, it will be interesting to see if Betts can break out in front of his loyal fanatics yet.