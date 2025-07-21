Egor Demin was pegged as the Brooklyn Nets' point guard of the future after the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the No. 8 pick played primarily off the ball during his three appearances at Summer League.

While part of that was by design, most of it was due to his deficiencies as a ball handler.

“I would say it's more how it played out [than anything we planned],” said Nets Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel. “The physicality of these players he's going up against, some guys have been out of college for a while now. Their bodies are fully developed, and the physicality is something that he's going to have to get used to. We saw the same things in his days at BYU in his ability to play pick-and-roll, and he'll get there. But right now, he's got to focus on the weight room, getting stronger, being able to hold off his defender, and then be able to play in the play-and-roll.”

Asked Steve Hetzel about Egor Demin's off-ball role and his limited reps as a pick-and-roll ball-handler: "I would say it's more how it's playing out. The physicality of these players is something that he's going to have to get used to. We saw the same things in his days at BYU…

Many regarded Demin as the best passer in this year's draft class. Most of his playmaking brilliance at BYU came out of the pick-and-roll. The 19-year-old carried a heavy load as the Cougars' primary ball-handler last season, averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Egor Demin opens up on role change with Nets Summer League team

Yet, Egor Demin ran pick-and-roll far less at Summer League as he struggled to handle the ball against NBA-level defenders. His sometimes loose handle, upright posture and lack of lateral agility made it difficult for him to gain separation and initiate the Nets' offense.

Those limitations led to him playing a primarily spot-up role, as he attempted 23 of his 27 field goals from three-point range.

“I mean, it’s a big transition. Same as it was when I just got to college and started playing conference games,” Demin said of the ball pressure he faced at Summer League. “The Providence game. Everybody saw this game. I can’t say it was the best experience I’ve ever had. But it was a really useful game because those games prepared me for the most important part of the season in March Madness, where I was playing point guard full-time. The games against Houston, the games against Iowa State, the games against Arizona, Baylor, where they’re really trying to break you.

“Especially me when they see me with the high dribbling, right? They’re really trying to [get into you].The coach is like, ‘Yo! pressure! Pressure!' For me, it’s just [about] time and adjustment. I need to get used to that. Spend more time in practices handling the ball, thanks to our guys who are not being selfish and playing great defense against me. Tyson [Etienne], Quincy [Olivari], TJ [Bamba], Dre [Davis], all these guys were guarding me in the practices, and it’s pretty hard. For me, having these experiences, not just in the games, but in practice, is huge.”

Asked Egor Demin about adjusting to physicality and ball pressure of NBA defenders and what he needs to do to be able to handle it: "It's a big transition. Same as it was when I just got to college and started playing conference games. The Providence game. Everybody saw this…

The ability to create advantages, get downhill and touch the paint is the main skill teams search for in a primary ball-handler. It's where Demin's passing gifts will shine brightest.

To do so consistently, he'll need to tighten up his handle and work on his lateral agility. Most importantly, he'll need to hit the weight room.

“I think the biggest [transition] is obviously the physicality. But defense builds out of being stronger. Being able to get into the paint builds out of being stronger. I think this is something that I really need to improve on is the paint touches,” Demin said on NBATV during Brooklyn's final Summer League game. “Because I believe that every time I touch the paint, something good happens. And that was the emphasis of Kevin Young at BYU: get to the paint, get to the paint on two feet, and create for others. My strong suit is passing the ball. So how can I create opportunities for others? If I can’t get to the paint, it’s probably going to be harder.

“I think I might spend more time in the lifting room than on the court, if I'm being honest. That's exactly where I'm focusing right now. I'm super aware of myself and what I need to get better at. I'm living in the lifting room. I'm not getting upset because I know how much work I put into this. It's just a question of time.”

While Demin has a ways to go physically, the Nets are confident that he'll get where he needs to be.

“I think a little bit of [tightening up the handle], but mostly his body maturing,” Hetzel said of what Demin needs to do to be a lead ball-handler. “As a 19-year-old, there's still a lot of room for his body to just fill out and grow. You're going to see a massive change from year one to year two in his strength and how he plays. He has such a good frame, he’s 6-foot-9. So there's no worry. It's just everybody has a level of patience for allowing him to grow.”

Despite his ball-handling struggles, Demin was productive in his off-ball role at Summer League. His three-point shooting, a main concern of draft analysts following his struggles at BYU, was a major bright spot. He shot 43.5 percent on 7.7 three-point attempts per game in Las Vegas.

Demin sealed Brooklyn's only Summer League win by hitting three straight triples in the final three minutes. His ability to play multiple positions will hinge on his outside shooting.

After playing point guard at BYU and moving to the wing for most of Summer League, the Nets' top draft pick is open to whatever the future holds.

“As I was talking about during the press conference with the team back in Brooklyn, I’m really willing to learn how to be anything on the court,” Egor Demin said. “Either as being on the ball, being off the ball, playing as a screener, playing from the corner, screening for somebody else. It’s something that I’m really trying to focusing on how to learn how to be a player all over the court. And be useful in whatever coach needs me to be.”