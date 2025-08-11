The Toronto Blue Jays were desperate to earn a victory in Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They had been beaten the first two games of the series at Dodger Stadium and suffering a sweep would not have been a good look for the American League East leaders.

The Blue Jays rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the 9th inning when Ernie Clement blasted a home run on the first pitch of the inning off of left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia. Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman was called on to get the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning and he started the ninth inning for manager John Schneider. Hoffman got one more out in the top of the ninth inning, but it was far from a stellar outing. He walked five batters in his 2/3 of an inning before he was replaced by rookie lefthander Mason Fluharty.

Despite his struggling performance, Hoffman was credited with the victory. He became the first big-league pitcher to walk five batters in one inning or less and still get the winning pitching decision since 1901.

Major League scoring rules can deny a victory to a pitch under circumstances when he pitches ineffectively, but only if he allows two runs or more. Despite issuing five walks, Hoffman did not allow a hit or a run.

Blue Jays hold on for win despite tough ninth inning

The game appeared to be slipping away from the Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth inning because of Hoffman's wild streak. He walked Andy Pages to open the inning and he was unable to find his control after that. He followed with a walk to Max Muncy. After Alex Freeland laid down an effective sacrifice bunt, Hoffman walked Alex Call to load the bases.

That's when Schneider decided he had seen enough of Hoffman and he brought in Fluharty to face Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

The rookie passed this brutal test with flying colors. He won a long battle with Ohtani by striking him out on a slider. He induced Betts to ground into a force play to end the game.

The win allowed the Blue Jays (69-50) to increase their lead over the second-place Boston Red Sox (65-54) to 4.0 games. The Blue Jays return home for a challenging six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers will go cross-town for a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.