The New York Yankees lost 7-1 to the Houston Astros on Sunday to drop the three-game series. Since adding profusely at the MLB trade deadline, they are 2-7 and hanging on by a thread in the AL Wild Card race. After Sunday's loss, which featured a poor Max Fried start and no Bombers hits through five innings, the manager caught some heat online. Yankees fans were not pleased with Aaron Boone's sentiment after the loss.

Aaron Boone “wholeheartedly” believes the Yankees will turn their season around “When it does, then you start to really build that next layer of confidence.”

“You know, obviously, we're feeling it and we know we have to be better,” Boone said at his press conference. “We know we have a much higher standard for ourselves and expectations, but at the same time, we're in control of this. I wholeheartedly believe that we are going to get rolling and turn this thing around. And when it does, you really start to build that next level of confidence where guys are kinda feeding off each other. But, you know, it's all just talk right now. But that's how I feel about it. We've gotta go do it.”

Boone was thrown out of Sunday's game, looking to give his team a spark. He was not, ending his weekend early and sending his team home with another loss. The Yankees open a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday.